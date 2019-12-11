Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD oscillates inside the range, $7,000 stays untouched – Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD recovery has faded away on approach to the resistance of $7,600.
- The coin remains range-bound as long as it stays above $7,000.
A failure at critical resistance area attracted new short-term sellers who eventually pushed BTC/USD to $7,200 from the recent high registered at $7,600. The first digital coin is down 2.2% on a day-to-day basis and unchanged since the beginning of the day. Bitcoin's average daily trading volume exceeded $18 billion, while the market share decreased to at 66.6%
Bitcoin confluence levels
Looking technically, strong barriers are clustered mostly above the current price. It means the bearish sentiment is a bit stronger at this stage. However, as long as psychological $7,000 remains unbroken, a sharp sell-off looks unlikely. Let’s have a closer look at the technical levels that may serve as resistance and support areas for the coin.
Resistance levels
$7,300 - 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly and monthly, 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, a host of shorter SMA (Simple Moving Average) levels
$7,350-$7,380 - SMA50 1-hour, SMA100 4-hour, 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly, the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, SMA200 1-hour, SMA50 4-hour
$7,900 - SMA200 4-hour, Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1
Support levels
$7,150 - the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, Pivot Point 1-week Support 1
$7,080 - the lowest level of the previous week, the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band
$6,526 - the lowest level of the previous month
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD in a precarious position as lack of healthy support levels can see it drop back below $7,000
BTC/USD bulls have come out on top so far this Wednesday, as the price has gone up from $7,218.50 to $7,253.25. This follows a bearish Tuesday wherein the price dropped from $7,340 to $7,218.50. The daily confluence detector shows ...
EOS/USD drops amidst growing centralization concerns
EOS/USD has had an interesting December so far, to say the least. While its price has moved pretty sluggishly, there are a lot of pieces moving in the background. Let’s take a closer look at all these moving parts and see how the price is acting in different time frames.
XRP/USD range-bound between $0.21 and $0.2338
The cryptocurrency market is gradually turning green following a gruesome start of the week. Trading has been lethargic for the major cryptoassets. Ripple has continued to press against the key support ...
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: 20-day Bollinger jaw narrows considerably as market volatility goes down
BCH/USD has dropped from $206.65 to $206 in this early hours of Wednesday and is on course to chart its third straight bearish day. The hourly breakdown of Tue ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.