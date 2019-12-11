Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD oscillates inside the range, $7,000 stays untouched – Confluence Detector

BTC/USD recovery has faded away on approach to the resistance of $7,600.

The coin remains range-bound as long as it stays above $7,000.

A failure at critical resistance area attracted new short-term sellers who eventually pushed BTC/USD to $7,200 from the recent high registered at $7,600. The first digital coin is down 2.2% on a day-to-day basis and unchanged since the beginning of the day. Bitcoin's average daily trading volume exceeded $18 billion, while the market share decreased to at 66.6%

Bitcoin confluence levels

Looking technically, strong barriers are clustered mostly above the current price. It means the bearish sentiment is a bit stronger at this stage. However, as long as psychological $7,000 remains unbroken, a sharp sell-off looks unlikely. Let’s have a closer look at the technical levels that may serve as resistance and support areas for the coin.

Resistance levels

$7,300 - 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly and monthly, 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, a host of shorter SMA (Simple Moving Average) levels

$7,350-$7,380 - SMA50 1-hour, SMA100 4-hour, 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly, the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, SMA200 1-hour, SMA50 4-hour

$7,900 - SMA200 4-hour, Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1

Support levels

$7,150 - the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, Pivot Point 1-week Support 1

$7,080 - the lowest level of the previous week, the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band

$6,526 - the lowest level of the previous month



