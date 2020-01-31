Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD must overcome strong resistance to break past $9,500 - Confluence Detector

BTC/USD went up from $9,286 to $9,500.90 this Thursday.

Price is supported by three healthy levels at $9,435, $9,200 and $9,165.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

BTC/USD went up from $9,286 to $9,500.90 this Thursday and has corrected slightly to $9,414.80 in the early hours of Friday. According to the daily confluence detector, there are two strong resistance levels on the upside at $9,500 and $9,585. $9,500 has the SMA 5, SMA 10, 15-min Previous High, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day Bollinger Band. $9,585 has the one-week Pivot Point, 15-min Bollinger band and one-hour Bollinger Band.

On the downside, there are three healthy support levels at $9,435, $9,200 and $9,165. $9,435 has the SMA 5 and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, while $9,200 has the one-day Previous Low and Previous Week high. Finally, $9,165 has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-three.

