Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD must overcome strong resistance to break past $9,500 - Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD went up from $9,286 to $9,500.90 this Thursday.
- Price is supported by three healthy levels at $9,435, $9,200 and $9,165.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD went up from $9,286 to $9,500.90 this Thursday and has corrected slightly to $9,414.80 in the early hours of Friday. According to the daily confluence detector, there are two strong resistance levels on the upside at $9,500 and $9,585. $9,500 has the SMA 5, SMA 10, 15-min Previous High, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day Bollinger Band. $9,585 has the one-week Pivot Point, 15-min Bollinger band and one-hour Bollinger Band.
On the downside, there are three healthy support levels at $9,435, $9,200 and $9,165. $9,435 has the SMA 5 and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, while $9,200 has the one-day Previous Low and Previous Week high. Finally, $9,165 has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-three.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD must overcome strong resistance to break past $9,500
BTC/USD went up from $9,286 to $9,500.90 this Thursday and has corrected slightly to $9,414.80 in the early hours of Friday. According to the daily confluence detector, there are two strong resistance levels on the upside at $9,500 and $9,585.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls lack momentum required to breach $0.25-level
XRP/USD has found support on the upward trending line and SMA 20. This Thursday, the price went up from $0.235 to $0.243 but has since corrected to $0.242. SMA 200 acts as immediate market resistance ...
LTC/USD short term bearish bias risks the support at $65 and $60
Litecoin price is trading above a long term descending trendline resistance. The narrowing gap between the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA hints that bullish pressure is not only present but also gaining traction.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD fails to breach $400, where to next?
The market on Friday is painted red as cryptos extend Thursday minor corrections. Bitcoin Cash, in particular, is trading 1.47% lower on the day. The Asian session is dominated by bears.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge
The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...