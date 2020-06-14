Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD consolidates as volatility is ousted – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin price in consolidation as the weekend session deals with low trading activity.
- A significant resistance lies at $9,441 and must be broken for Bitcoin bulls to shift the focus back to $10,000.
The king of cryptocurrencies has in the last 24 hours remained stable between $9,300 and $9,500. On Saturday, there was an attempt to break the resistance at $9,500 but buyers lacked enough volume to sustain the gains above $9,400. Instead, Bitcoin retreated towards $9,300. At the time of writing BTC/USD is dancing at $9,394 with its immediate downside protected by the 50-day SMA.
The sideways trading action is also held in place by an ascending trendline. If the losses resume, more support is anticipated at $9,200 and $9,000. For now, declines are unlikely as observed with the sideways moving RSI. It also vital that traders are aware of the downward inclined MACD whose bearish divergence highlights the presence of selling pressure, although it is mild. All in all the most prominent trend is the ongoing consolidation.
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin confluence support and resistance levels
Resistance one: $9,441 – Home to the Bollinger Band 1-hour lower curve, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the SMA five one-hour, the previous low 4-hour as well as the SMA ten 15-minutes.
Resistance two: $9,539-9,734 – This is a wide resistance range that hosts a cluster of technical indicators including but not limited to the Bollinger Band one-day middle, SMA 100 1-hour, the Fibonacci 61.8% one week and the pivot point one-day resistance three.
Support one: $9,343 – Highlighted by the previous low one-day, previous low 1-hour, pivot point one-day support one and the previous low 15-mins.
Support two: $9,246 – Hosts the SMA 50 one-day, pivot point daily support three and the Fibo 23.6% one-week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto scary movie on the panel
At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was.
XRP/USD eyes $0.20 amid broad-based crypto recovery
Ripple price, for the first time in two weeks broke the support at $0.20. The declines were in tandem with Bitcoin’s rejection from $10,000 to levels close to $9,000.
ETH/USD unrelenting journey to $280
The cryptocurrency market is painted with a large green-coated brush. The widespread bullish momentum is happening after almost two weeks of calm in the market.
LTC/USD recovery targets at $45.50
Litecoin (LTC) recovered from Thursday's low at $42.12 and settled above $44.00 by press time; LTC/USD has gained 2.2% on Thursday, and lost over 4% of its value on a day-to-day basis, moving in sync with the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.