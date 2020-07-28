- BTC/USD bulls hit the pause button after a move above $11,000
- Important support is created by the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band at $10,862.
Bitcoin (BTC) retreated below $11,000 after a sharp growth to $11,173 during early Asian hours. The first digital asset has gained over 6% on a day-to-day basis, while its market capitalization spiked above $200 billion. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is trading hands at $10,967 amid a short-term bullish trend. The coin's market dominance jumped to 62.8% after a drop to 60.2% during the weekend.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
On the intraday charts, BTC/USD stays above the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band at $10,862, which now serves as a local support area. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on 50-hour SMA at $10,350 and the lower line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band at $10,300. This barrier may slow down the bears and create a new bullish impulse.
Bitcoin confluence levels
There are several important technical barriers below and above the current price. It means that BTC/USD may spend soem time consolidating gains at the current levels before another attempt to clear psychological $11,000. Let's have a closer look at the support and resistance levels.
Resistance levels
$11,000 - Pivot Point 1-month Resistance 2, the highest level of the previous hour
$11,400 - 161.8% Fibo Projection monthly
$11,800 - Pivot Point 1-month Resistance 3, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 3
Support levels
$10,800 - the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band, 38.2% Fibo retracement daily
$10,400 - the highest level of the previous month, Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 3
$10,000 - Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 2, the middle line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band
BTC/USD, 1-day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
