Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls face only one prominent resistance level on path back to $10,000 - Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD went up from $9,600 to $9,697 in the early hours of Wednesday.
- Daily confluence detector shows two prominent support levels.
BTC/USD went up from $9,600 to $9,697 in the early hours of Wednesday, stringing along two bullish days in a row. The hourly breakdown shows that BTC/USD attempted to breach $9,700 before, but it met resistance and fell to $9,540. The bulls gained momentum and again went up to the $9,700. If the bulls continue to have a hold on the market, they can re-enter the $10,000 zone.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
There is a prominent resistance level at $9,900, which has the monthly Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level. On the downside, the two healthiest support levels are at $9,525 and $9,600. The $9,525 level has a confluence of 4-hour Bollinger band middle curve, 4-hour previous low, 15-min Bollinger band lower curve, 10-day simple moving average (SMA 10) and daily Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level. The $9,600 level has the SMA 5 and SMA 100 curves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
