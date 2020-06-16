- BTC/USD bears face a stack of healthy support levels between $9,320-$9,400.
- On the upside, there is a strong resistance level at $9,600.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD bears took charge in the early hours of Tuesday as the price dropped from $9,429.75 to $9,409. The bears face a stack of healthy support levels between $9,320-$9,400. This stack has the one-day, one-week and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement levels, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, one-hour SMA 50, one-day SMA 50, one-hour SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200.
On the upside, there is a strong resistance level at $9,600. This level sees a confluence of the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, 4-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour SMA 100 and one-day SMA 10.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bears aim to take price below $9,400
BTC/USD bears took charge in the early hours of Tuesday as the price dropped from $9,429.75 to $9,409. The bears face a stack of healthy support levels between $9,320-$9,400. This stack has the one-day ...
XRP/USD consolidates around $0.1925 as bulls and bears wrestle for control
XRP/USD bears took back control in the early hours of Tuesday as the price dropped slightly from $0.1925 to $0.192. Previously this Monday, the price recovered following two consecutive bearish days and ...
ETH/USD bears stay in control for three straight days
ETH/USD dropped from $231 to $229.80, following three straight bearish days. The price is currently sandwiched between SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed, indicating ...
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD double-bottom breakout stalls at $2.55
EOS is trading below the moving averages on Tuesday during the Asian session. A wider scope across the market shows that other digital assets are also struggling with the dominance of selling activity.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.