Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD $7,000 support hard-pressed by 2 crucial resistances – Confluence Detector

- A whale transfers 14,074 BTC from Coincheck as the price makes a comeback above $6,500.
- Bitcoin bulls have no choice but to defend $7,000 support or risk plunging back to $6,500.
Bitcoin is trending higher over 2% on the day. The bullish action is a welcoming picture for a crypto market that has come under heavy selling pressure since Friday last week. The recovery leg has been strong enough to touch $7,400 on the upside — an adjustment from the intraday high of $7,298 culminated in consolidation between $7,000 and $7,300.
In other news, a Bitcoin whale has been reported to have added 14,074 BTC to his holdings. The transfer was carried out from Coincheck. The receiving wallet address is said to be holding a more substantial stash of Bitcoin. In total, the wallet now holds 31,850 BTC worth about $230 million, using the current exchange rate of $7,235.
Bitcoin confluence detector
Bitcoin’s recovery is currency sluggish due to the resistance at $7,290. The numerous indicators meeting here are the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, previous high 4-hour, previous high 1-hour, Bollinger Band 15-mins upper, and the last high 15-mins.
The surge from the support at $6,500 fell short of $7,400 on Monday. However, the primary resistance is placed at $7,516, as highlighted by the pivot point one-day resistance one, Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, and the Bollinger Band 4-hour upper.
On the other hand, support areas remain to be scarce while the existing ones are fragile. There is initial support at $7,215: Characterized by the SMA ten 1-hour, BB 15-mins middle, SMA 50 15-mins, and the previous low 1-hour. If the zone is disintegrated, Bitcoin could spiral to levels around $6,536, which is home to the pivot poi t one-week support one and the previous low one-day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
