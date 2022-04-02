- Bitcoin price fell from the $48,000 to the $44,000 value area, ending March on a lower note but still positive for the month.
- Strong dip-buying continues for Bitcoin.
- Downside risks remain a concern but are limited.
Bitcoin price action shows continued support against the daily Tenkan-Sen, but repeated resistance against the $48,000 value area. A bullish breakout becomes more likely as BTC inches closer to the $48,000 resistance.
Bitcoin price is positioned to spike higher, likely surprising bulls and bears
Bitcoin price is currently holding just above the 2022 open of $46,242, keeping Bitcoin positive (barely) for the year. However, constricted price action throughout the weekend should be expected as Bitcoin will likely bounce between the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $48,000 and the Tenkan-Sen at $46,000.
Bitcoin price is expected to continue its rally higher despite the drop on Thursday and failed attempts to dive lower on Friday. Historically, April is one of the best-performing months for Bitcoin. Years when the month of April did not yield a positive gain, losses didn't exceed the 3% level.
BTC/USD Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
The $48,000 price level remains the strongest area of resistance for Bitcoin to close above. $48,000 contains the top of the weekly Ichimoku Cloud and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. And above that is the weekly Kijun-Sen at $51,250.
Upside potential going into the weekend is likely limited to the $48,000 value area, while downside risks are more substantial. Because Bitcoin price remains inside the Ichimoku Cloud, its primary support level now exists at the bottom of the Cloud (Senkou Span B) at $37,800.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
