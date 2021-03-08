Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC poised for new all-time highs as technicals reveal 17% breakout in sight

- Bitcoin price is bounded inside an ascending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset will climb to new all-time highs if it can conquer key resistance level.
- Most indicators show that bulls have the upper hand.
Bitcoin price had a major recovery move from a local bottom of $43,000 established on February 28. The flagship cryptocurrency is now on its way to new all-time highs as long as it can climb above a key resistance level.
Bitcoin price is on the verge of rising to $60,000
On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin has established an ascending triangle pattern with a resistance trendline formed at $51,700. A breakout above this point will quickly drive Bitcoin price towards $60,000.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows weak resistance above $52,000. The strongest barrier is located between $53,300 and $54,500 with 122,460 BTC in volume. On the other hand, Bitcoin bulls count with a lot of support below $50,000 until $46,500.
BTC IOMAP chart
Additionally, the MVRV(30d) of Bitcoin remains low, almost into the buy zone, which indicates that a 17% breakout should not be hard for the bulls as the danger zone is above 20%, and the MVRV is currently at 4% only.
BTC MVRV (30d) chart
However, on the 9-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal at the top of the ascending triangle pattern, which could lead to a significant rejection.
BTC/USD 9-hour chart
Bitcoin price must stay above $48,800 to avoid a massive 17% breakdown towards $40,000, calculated using the height of the ascending triangle pattern as a reference point.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin bulls pick the baton as $54,000 beckons
The cryptocurrency market is dotted green and red following a lethargic weekend session. Despite the gradual price action, Bitcoin reclaimed the ground above $50,000 while Ethereum climbed above $1,700.
DOT bound for a 30% move determined by two key levels
Polkadot has been trading inside a tightening range since February 20 and it’s on the verge of a massive move. Bulls need to hold a key level to potentially see a 30% breakout while bears aim to crack the same point.
Chainlink price faces no strong barriers before a jump to $43
Chainlink price is close to confirming a daily uptrend but still needs to climb above another key level first. The digital asset remains heavily bullish in the long-term and faces almost no barriers on the way up.
IRS sends warning to cryptocurrency holders: report taxes or go to jail
Tax evasion in the virtual currency industry has continued to cause headaches for tax collectors globally. The situation is worrying in the United States, leading to the latest collaboration between the Internal Revenue Service (RSI) and the Director of Fraud Enforcement, Damon Rowe.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.