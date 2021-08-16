Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC on the verge of 22% jump

- Bitcoin is on a rally higher with renewed interest from buyers in cryptocurrencies overall.
- Buyers might be facing a short-term squeeze to the downside, but a few technical indicators are good entry points for a long.
- It is crucial that buyers push Bitcoin beyond $48,742.
- If Bitcoin can break a historical triple bottom from May, it is set for another run of 22%.
Cryptocurrencies have been very much in favor these past few weeks as buyers have rediscovered interest and are investing in several cryptocurrencies again. This makes for a favorable tailwind in the asset class that pushes prices further upward and attracts new buyers to return to the market.
Bitcoin has reclaimed a few interest levels but got rejected at $48,742. It is crucial now that buyers can push Bitcoin beyond this point so that the rally can continue. Otherwise, buyers will start to sell more of their positions around these levels, and sellers will begin to take over.
BTC needs to stay above $48,742
The ascending green trend line is a good indicator and barometer that shows whether the rally is still intact. It will be essential to watch that this trend line does not break to the downside. Short-term support can be found at $46,000 on a psychological level and just below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) comes in as another support. Therefore, buyers should not have a difficult time finding entry points to add to their long positions.
Should the green ascending trend line break to the downside, expect an aggressive squeeze-out from the buyers dropping out of their positions. This will translate itself into Bitcoin falling to $38,000 rapidly, and just below $36,709 will be the next support.
To the upside, Bitcoin first needs to break and hold $48,742 as the first resistance level. Expect $50,000 as well to be a fundamental psychological level. Once those hurdles are cleared, Bitcoin has more room to move toward $59,586. That level falls in line with a triple top from May and is just below the $60,000 psychological level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons SafeMoon price will more than double
SafeMoon price has been on a slow downtrend since its all-time high on May 12. However, the sell-off was exacerbated after May 19. Although SAFEMOON showed signs of reversal on August 4 and August 12, these signs were a fluke.
Dogecoin price needs to retrace for DOGE to rally another 30%
Dogecoin price rallied exponentially over the past 24 hours, slicing through a crucial supply zone and flipping it into support. This move, while bullish, needs to retest the newly formed demand barrier to confirm the presence of buyers.
Investors ditch Bitcoin for Ethereum as 50,000 ETH get burned
Crypto holders in Singapore prefer Ethereum over Bitcoin, according to a survey by cryptocurrency exchange Gemini. A total of 50,000 Ethereum worth $165 million burned since the London hard fork makes ETH more likely to turn deflationary. Ethereum staked on the ETH 2.0 staking platform hits a new all-time high.
Cardano Alonzo upgrade builds momentum as ADA price approaches all-time high at $2.46
Cardano price has shown extraordinary performance over the past three weeks as it more than doubled in value. This growth has managed to ignore all the sell signals and rise exponentially to where it currently stands.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.