Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Prediction
Cryptocurrency Trading Forecast BTCUSD & ETHUSD:
Technical Analysis Bitcoin:Resistance 50,000 - 53,000
Technical Analysis Ethereum: Is now touching on its 61.8% retracement level, which will push through that level to 3500
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave c) of B completed or the bullish wave count (ii) of iii) of 3
Ethereum Elliott Wave:Tracking two counts
Trading Levels Bitcoin: Next resistance is 48,000 followed by 50,000 however the Elliott wave count will see the market move through these levels
Trading Levels Ethereum: 3,300 is the top on Minor Group 1 and support on this level will see the market at the next level 3500
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Short term, can trading long
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
