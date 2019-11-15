Bitcoin price prediction: All eyes on the $8,530 support line as BTC/USD sinks - Confluence Detector

BTC/USD dropped from $8,764.45 to $8,631.70 this Thursday.

Strong resistance level lies at $8,890.

BTC/USD is on course for charting three bearish days in a row. The sellers dropped the price of BTC/USD from $8,764.45 to $8,631.70 this Thursday. So far this Friday, BTC/USD has fallen further to $8,601.15. The daily confluence detector shows us that there is a healthy support level at $8,530, which is holding the price up above the $8,500 level. On the upside, strong resistance lies at $8,890.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

$8,890 resistance level has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and the one-day Pivot Point resistance two. On the downside, the $8,530 support level has the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50) and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

