Bitcoin Price: How Adam Back's 'hyperbitcoinization' theory could fuel a new wave of accumulation

- Bitcoin firm Blockstream CEO Adam Back says BTC could become out of reach, citing hyperbitcoinization.
- The BTC OG's theory stipulates that Bitcoin price growth would make buying a luxury and something unattainable.
- The comment sprouts from Glassnode data showing over 1 million addresses holding at least 1 BTC as of May 18.
- Adam tells his 0.5 million (+) followers to accumulate their first target while they still can.
Bitcoin (BTC) OG Adam Back has made a case that could prove bullish for the flagship cryptocurrency, arguing "hyperbitcoinization" is near at sight. The narrative comes after a recent report from Glassnode showing that there were over 1 million "wholecoiner" addresses as of May 18.
1 Million Wholecoiner Addresses#Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/4ywupjEfOu— Rafael Schultze-Kraft (@n3ocortex) May 12, 2023
Notably, wholecoiner refers to an individual or an address hodling 1 BTC, as opposed to the ones with fractions of Bitcoin.
Also Read: Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Dark clouds abound for BTC, XRP takes new focus
Bitcoin has crossed a crucial threshold, Glassnode shows
Bitcoin (BTC) has crossed a significant threshold, with on-chain analytics firm Glassnode showing that over 1 million addresses hold at least 1 BTC as of May 18.
Glassnode data also shows that these wholecoiners have been steadily accruing the BTC since mid-2021, with the northbound trend in 1-BTC wallets showing no reversal. However, the on-chain analytics firm notes that the trend gained momentum in 2022, recording a 20% increase from 814,000 in January to 978,000 wholecoiners in December of the same year.
Bitcoin firm Blockstream CEO responds
Adam Back, the CEO and co-founder of Bitcoin firm Blockstream, says that this "adoption trend lays the path to hyperbitcoinization." A relatable explanation of this term is drawn from his tweet, which notes:
I saw the graph and thought, very cool, now let's go for 10 million whole coiners next! And then it dawns on me: that may not be possible as there are only 21mil bitcoin.
In his opinion, a continuation of this trend could see Bitcoin price growth make purchasing BTC a luxury, or in the dire case, "something unattainable altogether."
The concern comes as existing BTC investors with long-term market participation broadly resist the urge to sell BTC. In fact, some of them kept their reserves across the recent bear market and subsequent price recovery.
Meanwhile, a surge in short-term retail holders in 2023 has inspired speculation of a new Bitcoin bull market on the horizon. This is plausible with Adam appealing to his 518,900 followers to "Accumulate your first target while you can pre-hyperbitcoinization!"
Also Read: Bitcoin trader predicts end of dip within weeks as BTC price adds 3.5%
The role of whales in influencing Bitcoin price
Meanwhile, Glassnode has used another spectrum to show a concerning stagnation among whale wallets. As shown in the chart below, whale addresses with between 1,000 BTC and 9,999 BTC have started to recover after the plunge around June 2022.
Conversely, up to 117 whale addresses with over 10,000 BTC remain stagnant, within the range that started when the FTX exchange imploded under the leadership of Sam Bankman-Fried. It is worth mentioning that the largest classes of whales are the ones who have the most influence on Bitcoin price action because of their trading activities.
Also Read: Chainlink whales begin accumulation as LINK enters opportunity zone
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance Coin likely to outperform competitors as Wrapped Beacon ETH gets warm welcome
The largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volume, Binance, is gearing up to establish its dominance in the DeFi landscape with the launch of Ethereum-wrapped Beacon Ether (ETH-wBETH) liquidity pool on Curve Finance.
Dogecoin price sees gains melting away as turmoil builds
Dogecoin price is for the moment showing some small signs of recovery, while the overall performance is still a big letdown for many investors. Expect to see more downside pressure as this week’s profit could collapse.
Cosmos price sees bulls playing a dangerous game as failed bear trap could turn into a nasty sell-off
Cosmos price is heading further away from the important 55-day SMA, which has acted as quite a good guideline in the past few weeks and months.
Chainlink price carries small gains for this week, while a recovery is out of the question
Chainlink price has a few tailwinds to enjoy at the moment as several elements and indicators are pointing to heavy selling getting underway. The 55-day SMA is heading to the downside, while the RSI is trading sub 50.
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity.