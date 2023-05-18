Bitcoin (BTC $27,361) held a snap rebound on May 18 as analysts hoped that further upside would come next.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart on Bitstamp. Source: TradingView
BTC price sustains knee-jerk move higher
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it circled $27,400 on Bitstamp.
The pair had made swift gains toward the prior day’s Wall Street open, these topping out at 3.5% versus the day’s lows.
Amid changing signals on exchange order books, popular trader Skew was hopeful for continuation.
“Price swept the pre-emptive swing low, which was enough liquidity to push up higher,” he summarized in part of a Twitter analysis.
Skew added that while macro conditions were overall causing friction for BTC price performance, the largest stablecoin Tether pledging regular BTC buys should be a “positive headwind.”
Bitcoin cumulative volume delta (CVD) data annotated chart. Source: Skew/ Twitter
Meanwhile, cumulative volume delta (CVD) showed increasing momentum, further indicating that Bitcoin price might sustain its newfound strength.
“Looking for sustained buying momentum by spot else scalp short,” Skew added.
On-chain monitoring resource Material Indicators tracked the action on the Binance order book, with the price uptick coinciding with an increase in volume from the largest class of Bitcoin whales.
As ever, not everyone was convinced about the uptick’s longevity. Among them was the popular trading account TraderSZ, which began the day closing out a long BTC position.
“Think the bounce is done,” part of the accompanying commentary stated, anticipating a return to the downside.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: TraderSZ/ Twitter
As Cointelegraph reported, shorter-term and longer-term downside targets currently extend to around $25,000 and $24,000, respectively.
Bottom “might be in” for Bitcoin price correction
Zooming out, meanwhile, fellow trader Credible Crypto revealed a belief that a more pronounced return to the upside could come within the next month.
“How much longer till expansion and is the bottom in? 25k’s tested, liq below us taken, bottom for this correction MIGHT be in but need to see how PA develops over the coming days. While we can’t rule out a flush lower yet, developing PA will give us some clues to work with,” part of a tweet on the day explained.
Credible Crypto uploaded two charts with trend lines worth noting, adding that the upper one should hold as support, with BTC/USD then going higher.
“I expect that blue dotted trendline on the right to hold which would mean less than 30 days for this sideways phase to complete and the next move up to begin,” he continued, describing the move’s character as “absolutely explosive.”
BTC/USD annotated chart with trend lines. Source: Credible Crypto/ Twitter
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AVAX price should tank further as Avalanche price action heads toward $13
Avalanche (AVAX) price is continuing its decline at a slow grind as a bearish triangle has been formed on the charts – a recognizable pattern. Pressure is building again with investors on edge as plenty of tail risks exist.
Shiba Inu price cracks under pressure, while 10% loss would bring new low for 2023
(SHIB) price is still very much caught in a downward trend channel, and a swift recovery or breakout is nowhere to be seen. Bulls are finally able to let at least the price action trade a bit sideways for this week, while once again cracks are starting to show.
Polkadot (DOT) Price is stuck in pennant formation with a breakout coming
DOTprice action showcases some easing in its evolution on the charts after the firm rejection it received in early May against the 200-day SMA. It appeared there was nearly no end to the sell-off that brought DOT from nearly breaking above $6 to instead nearly breaking below $5.
Chainlink whales begin accumulation as LINK enters opportunity zone
Chainlink, the token of the decentralized blockchain oracle network, has likely hit the bottom in the current market cycle. LINK’s average trading returns have consistently declined, with 63.26% of holders sitting on unrealized losses.
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity.