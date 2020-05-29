- BTC/USD bears stepped in after two huge bullish days.
- The MACD shows decreasing market momentum.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD bears took control in the early hours of Friday as the price dropped from $9,578.70 to $9,513. The price broke above the triangle formation this Thursday and found support on the SMA 20 curve. The MACD shows decreasing market momentum, while William’s%R has jumped up from the edge of the oversold zone to the edge of the overbought zone.
Support and Resistance
BTC/USD faces twp resistance levels at $9,621.12 and $9,780.65. On the downside, healthy support levels lie at $9,313.45, SMA 20 and $8,823.45
Key levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9513.26
|Today Daily Change
|-65.51
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68
|Today daily open
|9578.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9241.18
|Daily SMA50
|8386.9
|Daily SMA100
|7905.34
|Daily SMA200
|8053.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9614.06
|Previous Daily Low
|9110.05
|Previous Weekly High
|9957.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|8800.12
|Previous Monthly High
|9476.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|6156.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9421.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9302.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9254.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8930.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8750.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9758.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9938.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10262.54
