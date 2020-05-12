Bitcoin Price Analysis: With halving in the rearview, how soon can BTC/USD hit $10,000? – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin price stalls under $9,000 in spite of the halving but the technical picture remains positive.
- The ascending channel support has been key to the recovery trend from March lows under $4,000.
Bitcoin price has experienced significant weakness following the massive drop during the weekend session. The pre-halving dumping caught many traders off guard as the industry expected Bitcoin to sustain gains above $10,000 pre and post-halving. While recovery from the May lows at $8,015 ensued in the wake of the fall, Bitcoin failed to hold above $9,000 owing to the selling pressure at $9,200.
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is trading at $8,735 after adjusting 1.91% up from the opening value at $8,571. Bitcoin’s immediate downside is supported by an ascending channel whose support has continued to function incredibly since the March crash under $4,000. If push comes to shove and BTC resumes the downtrend, of key interest would be $8,400 (confirmed), $8,100 (weekend support), the 200-day SMA ($8,000) and 50-day SMA currently at $7,566.
From a technical perspective, Bitcoin is back in a bullish phase. The RSI is pointing north after holding above the average during the drop. For the buyers, gains above $8,800 and $9,000 will go a long way in paving the way to higher levels at $9,500 and $10,000. Besides, the incoming golden cross pattern could be the key for Bitcoin surge above $10,000.
Bitcoin confluence resistance and support areas
Resistance one: $8,781 – Is a zone that brings together the SMA 5 15-minutes, the previous high 4-hour, the Bollinger Band 15-mins upper curve and the previous high 15-mins.
Resistance two: $9,235 – Highlighted by the SMA 100 1-hour, SMA 50 4-hour and the previous high one-day.
Resistance three: $9,508 – Is home to the previous month high and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.
Support one: $8,599 – Highlighted by the Fibo 38.2% one-day and the Bollinger band 15-mins.
Support two: $8,145 – Is a buyer congestion zone highlighting the pivot point one-day support one and the Bollinger Band 4-hour.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto whales helped BTC/USD to extend the recovery above $9,000
The first digital currency climbed above $9,000 during European hours on Wednesday, though the upside momentum remains weak. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,083.
ETH/USD: Ethereum founder denied ETH 2.0 launch in July
Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin denied the information that ETH 2.0 would be launched by the end of July. He said that his comments during CoinDesk’s Consensus: Distributed were misunderstood.
Ripple may beef up its mass adoption case with lending services
Ripple has been growing its global presence due to a large number of advanced fintech projects and payment solutions. However, according to the job li
Bitcoin in a slow recovery mode, $9,000 unconquered
BTC/USD is changing hands above $8,900, having recovered from the intraday low of $8,806. The coin has gained over 2% on a day-to-day basis and 1% since the beginning of Wednesday, though it is still below critical $9,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large
Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.