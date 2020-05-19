Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD locked in a tight range, breakthrough is imminent – Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD is range-m=bound with a bearish bias on Tuesday.
- The strong support is created on approach to $9,300.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been locked in a tight range between $9,800 and $9,400 since Monday. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands below $9,700, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday. On the intraday charts, BTC is supported by 1-hour SMA100 (currently at $9,600), while the resistance is created by 1-hour SMA50 on approach to $9,800. The ultimate bullish target is created by a psychological $10,000.
The short-term momentum remains bearish, with the RSI on the intraday charts reversed to the downside, which means, the coin may continue the moving inside the range.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Let’s have a closer look at support and resistance levels clustered around the current price.
Resistance levels
$9,800 – 38.2% Fibo retracement daily
$9,950-$10,000 – the highest level of the previous week, the upper line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band, Pivot Point 1-month Resistance 1, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 1
$10,160 – Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1
$10,500 – Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 3
Support levels
$9,500 – the highest level of the previous month, Pivot Point 1-day Support 1
$9,300 – 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly, Pivot Point 1-day Support 2, the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band
$9,000 – Pivot Point 1-day Support 3.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
