- BTC/USD faces no strong resistance levels on the upside.
- Healthy support for the price lies at $8,700
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD fell from $9,210.14 to $9,194 in the early hours of Thursday, following a heavily bullish Wednesday wherein it jumped back above the $9,000 zone. Despite the bearish action, the price seems set for a takeoff. There is a lack of a strong resistance level on the upside, while healthy support lies at $8,700, which has the one-day Previous Low, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day Pivot Point support-one and one-week Pivot Point support-one,
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD has a bearish start but price cleared for takeoff
BTC/USD fell from $9,210.14 to $9,194 in the early hours of Thursday, following a heavily bullish Wednesday wherein it jumped back above the $9,000 zone. Despite the bearish action, the price seems set for a takeoff.
XRP/USD bears take over to dip back into the green Ichimoku cloud
XRP/USD dropped from $0.1979 to $0.1978 in the early hours of Thursday, following a heavily bullish Wednesday. In the process, the price has dipped back inside the green Ichimoku cloud.
ETH/USD: Ethereum is grossly undervalued, Blockfyre’s research reveals
Ethereum (ETH) is grossly undervalued at the current levels, according to the study performed by the crypto research firm Blockfyre. The team outlined at least four factors to support their conclusions. "We charted several progress indicators for Ethereum against its price development since its genesis."
IOTA Foundation launches decentralized health passport amid COVID-19
IOTA is the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $550 million and an average daily trading volume of $15 billion. The coin has gained nearly 3% both since the beginning of the day and in the recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.1997.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.