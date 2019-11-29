Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bounces off $7,400 support, recovery eyes $8,200

- Bitcoin defends $7,400 support leading to an ongoing recovery targeting 7,500 and $8,200 respectively.
- Bitcoin bulls seem to have woken up during the Asian session of Friday pushing the price 0.8% higher.
Bitcoin price action has been caught up in a series of lock-step movements in the last two days. This caused a delay in the recovery expected to hit levels above $8,000 before the start of December.
An impressive move upwards staged on Wednesday pulled Bitcoin significantly from $6,750 support to levels close to $7,700. However, the seller congestion zone at the 61.8% Fibo from the last swing high of $8,244 to a swing low of $6,534 became impenetrable. Correction from the Fibo resistance has taken advantage of the buyer congestion at the 50% Fibonacci level to push Bitcoin 0.8% higher on Friday.
The RSI is pulling towards the average as Bitcoin inches towards $7,500. A break above the 61.8% Fibo resistance could give BTC a kick towards $8,000. Meanwhile, the bulls have eyes on $8,200 ahead of the weekend trading.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
