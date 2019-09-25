The program to speed the adoption of Bitcoin is France is being spearhed by Global POS, EasyWallet and Easy.

The payments made in Bitcoin will be converted to euros at the moment of sale.

Thirty major retailersPlay in France are gearing up for the launch of Bitcoin payments in more than 25,000 point of sales. As reported by Cryptoglobe during the Paris Retail Week on September 24, the endeavor is being undertaken via a partnership between Global POS, a POS provider, EasyWallet and Easy2Play a payments platform.

There will be an instant conversion of the payments made in Bitcoin into euros at the exact moment of sale. The conversion services are likely to be sort from a couple of partners Deskoin and Savitar. The two are seeking digital Asset Service Provider accreditations provided in the French PACTE Act.

Among the retailers joining the bandwagon are Maisons du Monde, Boulanger, World House, Intersport, Cultura, Foot Locker, and Norauto. The CEO and founder of Global POS, Stéphane Djiane said in a statement:

"This is an important symbolic step in the evolution of payment methods in France. However, more than a symbol, what we bring to 25,000 outlets is the ability to safely enter the world of Economy 3.0.”

Bitcoin will take center stage, for now, however, the more than four million French cryptocurrency owners, altcoin payments will be coming at a later stage.

