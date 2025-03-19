Bitcoin not yet in a bearish phase despite on-chain and futures liquidity contraction: Glassnode

- Bitcoin trades above $81,000 as on-chain data and futures markets reveal a decline in liquidity.
- Short-term holders hit $7 billion in sustained losses, marking the longest prolonged deficit of this cycle.
- Long-term holders continue to hold profits despite price declines, indicating that the market has not entered a bearish phase.
Bitcoin (BTC) traded above $81,000 on Wednesday as both its on-chain liquidity and futures open interest declined, according to Glassnode's weekly report. The report revealed that the current market downturn may not signal a bearish transition as long-term holders (LTHs) have yet to discharge a huge portion of their profit.
Bitcoin futures and on-chain liquidity declines despite long-term holders' resilience
Bitcoin continues to trade within the $80,000 – $83,000 price range, down 25% from its all-time high of $109,114.
BTC's current lag in recovery is due to a lack of capital inflows to support higher prices. There have also been heavy contractions in Bitcoin's liquidity, leading to increased price volatility.
Glassnode noted that Bitcoin's Hot Supply volume — the number of BTC aged one week or less — has declined more than 50%, signifying a drop in trading appetite among investors. Likewise, Bitcoin witnessed a decline in futures trading activity, buoyed by a 35% drop in open interest within the past months.
Open interest is the total number of outstanding contracts in a derivatives market.
The report also highlighted that Bitcoin inflows to exchanges, which serve as a hub for trading activity, have seen a significant decline. During BTC's market peak, inflows across all exchanges were recorded at over 58.6K BTC per day. However, this figure has now dropped to approximately 26.9K BTC per day, reflecting a more than 54% decrease.
The decline point to a more pressured short-term holder cohort, largely contributing to the recent market contraction.
"When evaluating the rolling 30-day sum of Short-Term Holder losses, we note that a large portion of new investors has capitulated under the immense drawdown pressure," Glassnode stated.
BTC short-term holder rolling 30-day realized loss. Source: Glassnode
The short-term holder cohort has experienced $7 billion in extended losses in this cycle — the longest sustained loss-taking period in the cycle.
However, compared with sell-offs from previous cycles, short-term holder losses are yet to have a stronger impact on the market.
"The scale of unrealized losses is also considerably less severe than those experienced during the May 2021 sell-off, and in the 2022 bear market," Glassnode added.
In contrast to short-term holder behavior, long-term holders are still showing signs of bullish expectations. Despite recent market corrections, this holder group has shown more desire to hold their profits.
Glassnode stated that this could signal a slight shift in sentiment, indicating that the market has not entered a bearish phase.
BTC cumulative LTH realized profit (bull market). Source: Glassnode
Bull markets are often capped by strong profit-taking among long-term holders, which signals a complete shift to bearish behavior. However, despite Bitcoin's volatility in recent weeks, the LTH cohort continues to maintain a large portion of their profits.
This indicates that long-term holders may still be expecting another rally later in the year.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP futures market signals rising bearish momentum amid large profit levels of long-term holders
Ripple's XRP declined by 1% on Tuesday, as on-chain and futures data reveal the impact of the recent market downturn on its investors.
Tron Price Forecast: TRX founder Justin Sun announces collaboration with Solana Blockchain
Tron (TRX) price edges slightly down, trading at $0.23 on Wednesday after rallying nearly 12% in the last two days.
Bitcoin not yet in a bearish phase despite on-chain and futures liquidity contraction: Glassnode
Bitcoin (BTC) traded above $81,000 on Wednesday as both its on-chain liquidity and futures open interest declined, according to Glassnode's weekly report.
Raydium plans to launch Pumpfun competitor, will this spark a meme coin war?
Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) Raydium is allegedly planning to roll out LaunchLab, a new token launchpad that would serve as an alternative to Pump.fun, according to a Blockworks report on Tuesday.
Bitcoin: BTC at risk of $75,000 reversal as Trump’s trade war overshadows US easing inflation
Bitcoin price remained constrained within a tight 8% channel between $76,000 and $84,472 this week. With conflicting market catalysts preventing prolonged directional swings, here are key factors that moved BTC prices this week, as well as key indicators to watch in the weeks ahead.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.