Bitcoin News: Crypto investigator calls whale shorting BTC on Hyperliquid a cyber criminal

- On-chain investigator ZachXBT has identified the whale who opened short Bitcoin with 40x leverage on Hyperliquid.
- The trader closed a $332 million short position, earning over $9 million despite coordinated efforts to force liquidation.
- Bitcoin price plunged 3% on Tuesday, hitting new lows for the week circa $81,160.
Bitcoin price slumped 3% Tuesday as an on-chain investigator identified a whale who shorted BTC with 40x leverage, profiting millions despite liquidation attempts.
Bitcoin short whale identified as cybercriminal using stolen funds
On-chain investigator ZachXBT claimed the crypto whale that executed a high-leverage short trade on Bitcoin is a cybercriminal that used “stolen funds.”
The trader closed a 40x leveraged short position, securing over $9 million in profit despite efforts to force liquidation.
Data from Lookonchain shows the whale opened a 3,940 BTC short position at $84,040 on Saturday, valued at $332 million, with a liquidation price of $85,300.
Pseudonymous trader CBB led an effort to push Bitcoin's price beyond this threshold, briefly reaching $84,690. The whale countered by adding $5 million in USDC to increase the margin, avoiding liquidation.
Zach ZBT exposes Hyperliquid Bitcoin whale as Cybercriminal | Source: X.com
Despite continued pressure, the whale expanded the short position and exited on Tuesday with a multi-million-dollar gain.
While ZachXBT confirmed the trader’s cybercriminal background, no further identity details were disclosed.
The investigator clarified that the individual is not linked to North Korea’s Lazarus Group, known for high-profile crypto hacks, including the recent Bybit exchange breach.
Bitcoin price forecast: $80,000 support wobbles ahead of US Fed rate decision
Bitcoin price is trading at $81,865 after a 2.55% decline on Tuesday.
Technical indicators show that BTC stands the risk of losing the $80,000 support as selling pressure mounts ahead of the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) rate decision slated for Wednesday.
As seen below, BTC is trapped within the Keltner Channel, with upper resistance at $93,756 and lower support at $77,139.
The midline at $85,447 is acting as resistance, keeping BTC in a downtrend.
Bearish sentiment is further emphasized by BTC’s failure to reclaim the $85,000 zone after several attempts this week.
If sellers push BTC below $80,000, a breakdown could trigger further losses towards $77,000 should selling pressure intensify after the Fed’s decision.
Bitcoin price forecast | BTCUSDT
However, a bullish scenario emerges if BTC holds above $80,000 and reclaims the midline at $85,447.
This would invalidate near-term bearish pressure and open the door for a potential breakout toward $90,000.
The Accumulation/Distribution Line (ADL) remains steady at 1,593, indicating neutral capital inflows.
A surge in ADL alongside price recovery could confirm renewed bullish momentum.
Until then, BTC remains vulnerable to macroeconomic uncertainty, with the next major move hinging on the imminent Fed rate decision.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
The crypto market is stuck in the mud
The crypto market has been hovering in a narrow range for the past four days, adding just over 2.5% over the past seven days to $2.72 trillion. These are levels below the 200-day moving average, indicating that the balance of power is now on the sellers' side.
Fintech and crypto firms push for bank licenses under Trump administration
Fintech and crypto firms seek bank charters under Trump, aiming for growth, lower costs, and legitimacy amid expectations of a more business-friendly regulation.
ETH consolidates below $2,000 as Standard Chartered alters its prediction for 2025
Standard Chartered analysts led by Geoffrey Kendrick lowered the bank's expectations for Ethereum's price in 2025. The bank adjusted its latest prediction, reducing Ethereum's 2025 price target from $10,000 to $4,000.
Solana price faces 50-day resistance as SOL futures debut on CME Group with $5M volume on fifth anniversary
Solana (SOL) stagnated around the $128 mark on Monday despite multiple bullish catalysts. The recent SOL unlocks by Alameda Research, ahead of FTX creditor repayments, have created a persistent bearish overhang since early March.
Bitcoin: BTC at risk of $75,000 reversal as Trump’s trade war overshadows US easing inflation
Bitcoin price remained constrained within a tight 8% channel between $76,000 and $84,472 this week. With conflicting market catalysts preventing prolonged directional swings, here are key factors that moved BTC prices this week, as well as key indicators to watch in the weeks ahead.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.