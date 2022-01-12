Bitcoin News Today: Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading Strategies.
I'm thinking there is one more low just below 40,000 before we see a 50% rally of the previous trend down.
Today's Elliott Wave count goes into detail of the current low. Also I take a look at the Bitcoin long term Elliott wave count.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price to discover reliable support at $0.65 before Ripple kickstarts uptrend
XRP price could be setting up a buying opportunity before Ripple bulls prepare for a major recovery. The cross-border remittance token may discover reliable support at $0.65 prior to a significant price reversal.
Dogecoin presents buying opportunity before DOGE returns to $0.28
Dogecoin price continued its path lower yesterday, hitting the $0.13 value area - a price level traded in April 2021. It appeared as if Dogecoin might push even lower as it breached the lower trendline of the falling wedge.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu bullish reversal pattern could launch SHIBA more than 100%
Shiba Inu price has been in a clear downtrend for several months, with little in the form of any reprieve. However, bulls are likely to take over very soon and create an intense short squeeze that could rally SHIBA to levels not seen since October 2021.
Ripple price climbs higher as the payments giant opposes SEC’s fair notice defence
Ripple no longer relies on its fair notice defence and opposes the SEC’s motion to strike. Ripple’s lawyers argued that the Fife case was from a different legal circuit and not legally binding in a New York district court.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.