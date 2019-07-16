Bitcoin market update: BTC/USD rejected at $11,000: the 61.8% Fib level holding ground

- BTC/USD still languishes under selling pressure following rejection at $11,000.
- Bitcoin buying power is still strong enough to keep the price above the 61.8% Fib level.
Bitcoin continued with the uptrend as discussed yesterday after breaking above the hurdle at $10,800. A break occurred above $11,000 later forming a high around $11,097 (Fib swing high). Unfortunately, dwindling selling pressure led to a retreat from the levels above $11,000.
The price dived back towards the resistance turned support at $10,400 but found balance at the rising trendline. BTC/USD has since rebounded above the 100 Simple Moving Average 15-mins as well as the 100 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) 15-mins. Trading at $10,696, the upside is limited by $10,800 broken support (50 SMA 15-mins). $11,000 remains a key resistance level and a breakout point in the near-term.
Also Read: Libra outlines “a new fiat currency” attracting regulation says Ripples Brad Garlinghouse
Technical indicators show that the bears have the upper hand. Downside correction is imminent with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moving towards the oversold. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is holding onto the mean level (0.0) as an indicator that buying power is still strong enough to keep the price above the 61.8% Fib retracement level support at $10,600.
BTC/USD 15-mins chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bears chopping off chunks of gains – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin staged a recovery from the support formed slightly above $9,800 yesterday. The uptrend continued to break barriers to the upside, finally jumping above $11,000. Lack of enough buying power with increasing selling pressure pushed Bitcoin right back.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD bulls stop short of $0.32, the sell-off resumed
Ripple's XRP slipped below $0.31 handle, but further upside looks limited. The third largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $13.4 billion, has gained 1.2% in recent 24 hours; however, it is still down over 20% on a week-on-week basis.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery blocked by $230 handle
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $24.4 billion, has recovered about 3% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $227.50 by the time of writing.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD still range-bound
Litecoin is dancing in the red just like the other major cryptocurrencies. Having opened the session on Tuesday at $90.40, the digital asset’s value ascended to highs at $91.79 before retracing to the current market value of $89.80.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.