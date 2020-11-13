Bitcoin is designed to moon due to its core economic model

- Bitcoin's anti-inflationary design has been a critical factor affecting its price action since its inception.
- Another bull rally is set to occur following this year's halving event due to the significant supply shock.
- The stock-to-flow-index adds credence to the bullish narrative, forecasting a $100,000 Bitcoin by June 2021.
It appears that the most recent block rewards reduction event is yet to have an impact on Bitcoin's price. While the pioneer cryptocurrency becomes more scarce, awareness is skyrocketing among investors. Such an economic dynamic is designed to help propel BTC to higher highs over the years to come.
The impact of Bitcoin’s deflationary mechanism
Constant supply shocks govern Bitcoin's core economic principle and are critical for its price action. A system of halvings or block reward reductions and bi-weekly mining difficulty adjustments enable the flagship cryptocurrency to rise despite all odds.
The halving is a quadrennial event on the Bitcoin network that slashes the rewards miners get for minting new coins in two, enforcing a fixed supply. The first halving occurred in 2012 and saw miners’ rewards go from 50 to 25 BTC. A similar event took place in 2016, reducing rewards to 12.5 coins. The third halving occurred this year, and now Bitcoin miners are earning 6.25 tokens per block.
Historical data shows that roughly 12 months after the block rewards reduction event takes place, demand tends to outweigh the number of tokens that market participants are willing to sell. Such behavior leads to a supply shortage, ultimately causing Bitcoin’s price to go ballistic.
Bitcoin economic dynamics 12 months after its halving
The two-week difficulty adjustment prevents miners from gaming the supply structure by front running future margins. Thereby, it ensures that the same amount of Bitcoin is available for mining, regardless of the number of miners on the network. Preston Pysh, the founder of the Pylon Holding Company, compared this process to gold mining.
"In this situation, it's akin to a god enforcing a fixed rate of supply per day regardless of how many workers show up for the job. So if ten people show up to mine, it's no different than 1 million people showing up to mine. They'll still find the same amount of gold every day."
While it may seem speculative to assume that the pioneer cryptocurrency plays into a self-fulfilling prophecy by responding to the halving effect, a well-known statistical model supports the narrative.
Massive gains on the horizon
The stock-to-flow model is a long-aged metric used to gauge the scarcity of natural resources. It essentially takes into consideration the current supply of a given commodity and its production rate. The higher the stock-to-flow, the lesser supply that goes into circulation.
S/F = stock (total available amount)/ flow (yearly production)
Bitcoin’s stock-to-flow model by Glassnode
The S2F model shows that Bitcoin is about to enter a parabolic advance due to the most recent halving. Based on this indicator’s previous performance, the bellwether cryptocurrency is set to go through a significant price explosion within the next few months as scarcity increases.
BTC will rise to $100,000 by June 2021 if the stock-to-flow model proves right once again. Regardless of the short-term price action, Bitcoin’s economic mechanism will ensure that prices continue rising over time, making it an ideal store of value.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is designed to moon due to its core economic model
It appears that the most recent block rewards reduction event is yet to have an impact on Bitcoin's price. While the pioneer cryptocurrency becomes more scarce, awareness is skyrocketing among investors.
Roughly $1 billion in Ethereum will be released from Uniswap leading to a spike in selling pressure
Uniswap conducted the first community call to discuss the upcoming actions after UNI farming ends on November 17. The largest decentralized exchange had four ETH-based liquidity pools running since September 17, rewarding users with 583,333 UNI per week, per pool.
EOS price jumps 4% and targets $2.64 as buying pressure continues to mount
EOS price was bounded inside a descending wedge pattern formed on the 4-hour chart. The digital asset had a notable breakout several hours ago, jumping from $2.48 to $2.59 within hours. The initial price target for the bulls is $2.62.
A weakening US dollar favours Bitcoin and the crypto market
The cryptocurrency market is mostly motionless apart from Bitcoin’s upsurge to $16,500 on Thursday. Ethereum did not join BTC’s solid uptrend, especially with the hurdle at $470 staying put.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.