Bitcoin (BTC) retained $50,000 as support overnight into Dec. 8 amid confidence that the 2021 bull market was not yet over.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Silver lining for BTC weekly
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD testing but failing to crack through $50,000 after reaching local highs of $51,990 on Bitstamp Tuesday.
The pair had accelerated at the start of trading on Wall Street, adding to existing gains from Sunday to give BTC some short-term relief.
Now, however, it was time to consult longer timeframes to get a clearer picture of Bitcoin market health, according to trader and analyst Rekt Capital.
In his latest YouTube video, Rekt Capital eyed the weekly chart to reveal what appeared to be a previously long-term resistance level flipping to support.
“This might very well be a successful retest attempt,” he said, highlighting the top diagonal of a downward wedging structure in place for much of 2021.
Significant buyer interest in an area around $43,000 added to the bullish prospects.
BTC/USD 1-week annotated candle chart (Coinbase). Source: Rekt Capital/YouTube
Moreover, Fibonacci levels should figure in Bitcoin’s next move, the video argued, with Bitcoin now caught between two key lines representing current support and the $60,000 region.
Few believers in end-of-year moonshot
Elsewhere, the prognosis was tame, with calls for a lackluster end to 2021 now taking prevalence.
“Earlier today everyone thought we were going to moon, if we sweep the lows everyone will probably think we’re going to dump again,” fellow analyst William Clemente tweeted, reinforcing a previous statement.
“Still just think we’re going to consolidate and carve out a regime of mixed-negative funding before eventually going higher.”
Multiple correlations, meanwhile, hinge on the last few weeks of the year, among them Bitcoin versus 1970s gold and, of course, its own 2017 performance.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA at risk of further losses as death cross looms
Cardano price continues to suffer from weakened momentum as ADA fails to bounce back after the crypto market crash. The Ethereum killer could be headed lower as bears dominate the market after the token fell below a significant support level.
Sandbox retraces to key levels as SAND price prepares to skyrocket 30%
Sandbox has seen a considerable retracement over the past weeks from its record high. The recent pullback after the December 4 flash crash, tagged critical support floors and has triggered a quick recovery. Going forward, investors can expect SAND price to propel higher.
Decentraland price to drop again before MANA hits $5
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Decentraland price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate a few indicators that may reveal where MANA is going next.
Ethereum killer Solana price eyes 25% gains as SOL slows down its retracement
Solana price performance has been falling short of late, especially after the December 4 flash crash. But things could be due for a change as SOL presents a buy opportunity that might get more attractive if trapped bears decide to join the party.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a recent bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. With directional bias and choppy price action, BTC is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.