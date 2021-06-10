It's another sign of bitcoin's bearish trend.
An unusual condition known as “backwardation” that has developed recently in the bitcoin futures market should be seen as a sign of weak demand for the cryptocurrency on the part of big institutional investors, JPMorgan wrote in a new report.
Bitcoin’s recent price slide has prompted institutional investors to pull out of bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, leading to the backwardation, which is when futures trade at a discount to the spot price. The condition is in contrast to the “contango” that’s more often seen in commodities markets, where futures trade at a premium.
The JPMorgan report published Wednesday noted that the bitcoin futures backwardation has recently emerged. To wit, the 21-day rolling average spread between the futures contract expiring in two months and the spot price has now turned negative. It’s the first time that’s happened since 2018. The CME launched the bitcoin futures contract in late 2017.
“This is an unusual development and a reflection of how weak bitcoin demand is at the moment from institutional investors that tend to use regulated CME futures contracts to gain exposure to bitcoin,” the JPMorgan analysts led by global market strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said.
Backwardation is often taken to represent demand outstripping supply in commodities markets, though as a caveat, the bitcoin futures market might be different because the cryptocurrency is, at least for now, mainly a speculative asset rather than a physical commodity like oil or pork bellies, analysts told CoinDesk last month.
The 21-day moving average of the second-month bitcoin futures spread over spot prices remained negative for most of 2018. The cryptocurrency witnessed a bearish trend throughout the year, falling from nearly $17,000 to $3,200.
The trend reversed higher after the CME futures switched back to contango in early 2019.
While bitcoin has stabilized in the $30,000 to $40,000 range over the past two weeks, the CME futures remain in backwardation. The JPMorgan analysts wrote that they would want to see futures flip back into contango before reversing their negative outlook.
The analysts also cited bitcoin’s low share of the total crypto market capitalization as a bearish signal.
“We had argued previously that the sharp decline in the bitcoin share during April/May from around 60% towards 40% was a bearish signal carrying some echoes of the retail-investor-driven froth of December 2017, when the share of bitcoin had fallen from around 55% to below 35%,” the analysts wrote.
“We believe that the share of bitcoin in the total crypto market would have to normalize and perhaps rise above 50% (as in 2018) to be more comfortable in arguing that the current bear market is behind us,” they added.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple bulls respite to end with blast off to $0.98
XRP price saw a healthy run-up after bleeding excessively over the past three weeks. Investors seem to be booking profits, which has stifled the recent run-up. If this continues, Ripple could bounce off two crucial support levels and restart its uptrend.
Cardano eyes 25% gains despite recent slowdown
Cardano price shows a bullish structure despite the mayhem caused in late May. ADA set up a higher low on June 8, followed by a quick upswing, a common theme across the crypto market.
Polygon might retrace before rallying 25%
MATIC price experienced a minor upswing on Wednesday but failed to entice the sidelined investors to jump on board. Additionally, Polygon did not retest a crucial supply barrier during this uptrend, which could indicate that a minor retracement seems likely.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally
Since June, Shiba Inu price has been locked in a descending channel but holding the outstanding May 19 support during the new selling wave in the cryptocurrency complex. The resulting bounce has stalled at the apex line of a previous symmetrical triangle, a level that served as support in late May.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.