Bitcoin functionality gracefully integrated into Samsung blockchain smartphones

Bitcoin features are available in a handful of jurisdictions including the US and the UK.

One of the leading smartphone manufacturers Samsung has included Bitcoin (BTC) functionality in its blockchain smartphones. The latest flagship project, Samsung S10 launched having a “blockchain Keystore.” The feature provides storage for digital assets in addition to supporting Ethereum transactions. Moreover, support also included the ERC-20 tokens. However, the support excluded the largest crypto Bitcoin.

The latest announcement from Samsung says that Bitcoin features are now integrated to its developer kit (SDK). The features can be found on several versions of the S10 device including S10e, S10, S10+, and S10 5G. Other devices supporting the Bitcoin features include the Note10 and Note+.

An SDK kit makes it possible for Android devices to connect blockchain addresses to their respective blockchain Keystores. It also signs crypto transactions while checking the Keystore status. The above features are, however, available in a handful of jurisdictions including Germany, South Korea, Canada, Spain, the US, the UK and Switzerland.