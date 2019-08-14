Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD hanging in the balance around $10,500

- The Bollinger Band constriction reached its elastic limit further fueling Bitcoin drop.
- BTC/USD smashed past $10,500 support before forming a low at $10,484.
- Bitcoin is exchanging hands at $10,540 amid larger market indecision.
Bitcoin ravaged through the support at $11,000 yesterday as a reaction to the relief in the financial markets. Another asset that suffered is gold as it dumped over 0.6% to trade around $1,500. The two assets have been regarded as reliable hedgers against the stock market that has been taking the heat from the trade war between the United States and China.
Looking at the hourly chart, the Bollinger Band constriction reached its elastic limit. This gave brought to an end the consolidation of BTC above $11,200. The above negative catalyst gave the bears confidence as they tightened their grip on the price.
Overwhelming selling pressure pushed Bitcoin off balance as it plunged under $11,000. The price thrust through $10,800 support areas. Moreover, BTC/USD smashed past $10,500 support before forming a low at $10,484.
At press time, Bitcoin shallow recovery has pushed it above $10,500. Bitcoin is exchanging hands at $10,540 amid larger market indecision. The capacity to defend the support at $10,500 will determine the retracement above $11,000. Technicals, on the other hand, point towards increasing selling pressure.
Both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are sending out negative signals. Therefore, we can expect Bitcoin to stay above $10,400, however, a correction towards $11,000 will take longer.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Where next after the Coinbase-Barclays divorce, US-Sino detente – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin is providing to be a safe-haven asset – and that can be painful for the cryptocurrency market when investors stop seeking refuge. The price of digital coins has dropped substantially after the US announced it would postpone some of the tariffs planned on China.
Cardano version 1.6 is launching soon: Charles Hoskinson reveals
Cardano a cryptocurrency project incepted by IOHK is preparing to launch the latest version of its blockchain, version 1.6. The released was hinted by Charles Hoskinson via a tween on Tuesday.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD intriguingly defends $0.29 key support
Ripple like many other altcoins on the market weathered down the negative pressure across the market quite well. On the other hand, Bitcoin plunged more than $800 after breaking the support at $11,000.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD bears negate the gains made by bulls on Sunday
ETH/USD had two strong bearish days in a row this Tuesday. Over the day, the price fell from $211.50 to $206.75. The hourly breakdown shows us that the price initially plunged to $209.25 before the bulls stepped back in and took it back up to $211. However, this was when the price plummeted and fell to $205.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...