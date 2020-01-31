In the last 24 hours, the crypto sector had another push to new highs, and Bitcoin (-0.31%) moved slightly above to $9,500 but failed to hold and lost all its gains. Litecoin(+7.8%), though, was pushed as high as $70, although currently is retracing. Also Bullish was Ethereum (+3.3%), EOS(+2.06%), and Ripple (+1.5%).

Many Ethereum tokens also moved bullishly. MRK(ç+6.76%) and LINK (+3%) are the best performers among the top capitalized.

Coin

Fig 1 - 24H Crypto Heat Map

The market capitalization of the crypto sector is close to 1 percent above its value 24 hours before, although that is due to the Asian Session pullback. Currently, the market cap is $258.6 billion. The traded volume continues to be high at $51 billion, moving 11% over the previous value.

Chart

Fig 2 - 24H Crypto Market Cap and Traded Volume

 

Hot News

According to a piece of news by Ambcrypto.com under the new cryptography law, Bitcoin and Ethereum don't meet the requisites. The new law, mentions that the RSA encryption that blockchains should use must include China's national standards SM1, SM2, SM3, and SM4, which BTC and ETH do nor meet.

The National Bank of Cambodia is going to launch a digital payments network this quarter, according to a Cointelegraph article.  The director-general of the National Bank of Cambodia, CheaSerey, announced that the system would be operational within the present fiscal quarter

 "Bakong will play a central role in bringing all players in the payment space in Cambodia under the same platform, making it easy for end-users to pay each other regardless of the institutions they bank with." (Source: contelegraph.com)

 

Technical Analysis - Bitcoin

Bitcoin

Chart 1- Bitcoin 4H Chart

Bitcoin's price has been rejected after touching the $9,550 level. The price has created an Evening Star figure and is retracing to its $9,300 support, although with a small volume. The price still is on the upper side of the Bollinger bands, so we need to see if the $9,240 support holds. The MACD still signals a corrective phase; thus, it is no surprise the price action wanders and retraces.

SUPPORT

PIVOT POINT

RESISTANCE

9,240

  

9,396

9,550

8,970

9,665

8,760

9,820

 

Ripple

Chart

Chart 2 - Ripple 4H Chart

Ripple made an ascending movement that created a new higher high in its upward leg. Its price was rejected at $0.2465 and is headed to test the $0.24 level.  On the technical side, XRP's bias is still bullish, since its price is moving near the +1SD line and above its 20,50 and 200-period SMA. Again, the critical level is $0.24.

SUPPORT

PIVOT POINT

RESISTANCE

0.2330

  

0.2400

0.2500

0.2300

0.2560

0.2250

0.2600

 

Ethereum

Ethereum

Chart 3 - Ethereum 4H Chart

Etherum was very bullish yesterday; its price went from $172 to close to $188. Currently, it is retracing the last candle, although it is a healthy movement, as its price was too overbought. The action moved to near the +1SD Bollinger line and is trying to consolidate its gains above $180. The MACD is also in a bullish phase. Thus, we consider this a consolidation before attempting to assault the $190 zone.

SUPPORT

PIVOT POINT

RESISTANCE

179.00

  

180.00

187.00

174.00

190.00

169.00

195.00

 

Litecoin

litecoin

Chart 4 - Litecoin

Litecoin had a very sharp movement yesterday, moving from $58 to $70, a 20 percent movement amid news of the LTC community raising funds to push thee WimbleWimble implementation. WimbleWimbleis an obfuscation protocol to make transactions less transparent and enhance privacy.

Technically, the price seems very bullish, although a bit overextended. We think it will take some hours to settle before trying to push above $70, but currently, this asset is hot so that it wouldn't surprise me another leg up.

SUPPORT

PIVOT POINT

RESISTANCE

64.50

  

67.00

70.00

62.50

72.50

60.00

77.00

 

 

Try Secure Leveraged Trading with EagleFX!

Risk Warning: CFD and Spot Forex trading both come with a high degree of risk. You must be prepared to sustain a total loss of any funds deposited with us, as well as any additional losses, charges, or other costs we incur in recovering any payment from you. Given the possibility of losing more than your entire investment, speculation in certain investments should only be conducted with risk capital funds that if lost will not significantly affect your personal or institution’s financial well-being. Before deciding to trade the products offered by us, you should carefully consider your objectives, financial situation, needs and level of experience. You should also be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Could Rally to $10,000: Former Wall Street trader Tone Vays

Bitcoin Price Could Rally to $10,000: Former Wall Street trader Tone Vays

Bitcoin rallied from lows around $6,500 (traded in December) to highs above $9,400 (at the end of January). The entire cryptocurrency market has been generally bullish with selected cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

More Bitcoin News

Cardano retreats from January peaks as ADA perpetual swap contract debuts on Binance Futures

Cardano retreats from January peaks as ADA perpetual swap contract debuts on Binance Futures

Cardano is in the middle of a retreat mission following the recent highs it achieved at $0.0575. The bearish correction is in tandem with the general negative trend across the crypto landscape.

More Cardano News

Bears correct the market as EOS/USD becomes overpriced

Bears correct the market as EOS/USD becomes overpriced

EOS/USD bears stepped in to correct the market after this Thursday’s bullish movement from $3.96 to $4.32. During Thursday’s movement, the bulls pushed EOS/USD above the 20-day Bollinger Band and the RSI indicator into the overbought zone. 

More EOS News

Ripple ecpsystem loses another XRP-based project due to AMLD5

Ripple ecpsystem loses another XRP-based project due to AMLD5

XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.5 billion, has gained 3.5% in recent 24 hours. The coin has been moving in sync with the cryptocurrency market; however, XRP's gains are less spectacular.

More Ripple News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge

The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location