After the surge in Asia on Monday, cryptocurrencies held firm in Europe, although there was a bitcoin correction to near $38,000.

There were renewed gains after the European close with bitcoin attacking the $40,000 level.

There was, however, a sharp retreat at the New York close as Amazon downplayed reports that it would accept bitcoin this year.

Bitcoin continued to lose ground in the Asian session with lows below $36,500 before a recovery to above $37,000.

Ether posted further strong gains to highs above $2,440 before a very sharp dip back below $2,200.