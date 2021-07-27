After the surge in Asia on Monday, cryptocurrencies held firm in Europe, although there was a bitcoin correction to near $38,000.
There were renewed gains after the European close with bitcoin attacking the $40,000 level.
There was, however, a sharp retreat at the New York close as Amazon downplayed reports that it would accept bitcoin this year.
Bitcoin continued to lose ground in the Asian session with lows below $36,500 before a recovery to above $37,000.
Ether posted further strong gains to highs above $2,440 before a very sharp dip back below $2,200.
