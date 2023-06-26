Bitcoin (BTC $30,448) exchange-traded fund (ETF) fervor is back with a raft of new applications and an increase in capital inflows from institutional investors.
On June 26, a surge of inflows to the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) — a Bitcoin futures fund — was observed by Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.
The fund had its largest weekly inflow in a year at $65.3 million with its assets topping $1 billion.
BITO was the first BTC-linked ETF in the United States and is one of the most popular among institutional investors.
Balchunas claimed BITO “pretty much has tracked Bitcoin perfectly,” lagging spot prices by 1.05% annually and has a fee of 0.95%.
The Bitcoin Futures ETF $BITO had its biggest weekly inflow in a year as assets top $1b again. It also traded half a billion in shares on Friday, which it's only done about 5 times before via @SirYappityyapp pic.twitter.com/Xrq0lUaaTO— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) June 25, 2023
The BITO fund has made a 59.6% gain since the start of 2023 according to ProShares. There’s been an uptick in Bitcoin derivatives interest across the board since BlackRock filed for its own Bitcoin ETF on June 15.
According to the Deribit crypto options exchange, Bitcoin futures open interest (OI) has surged since last week. It is currently $319 million as of June 25, up around 30% from the same period last week.
OI is a measure of the total number of outstanding futures contracts that have not been settled.
BTC futures OI over the past month. Source: Deribit
The resurgence in ETF trading and the resultant BTC price pump has also been good news for the world’s largest crypto asset manager, Grayscale. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which has been trading at a massive discount to spot BTC prices for months, is heading in the right direction as that gap diminishes.
According to Coinglass, the Grayscale premium, also known as its discount, is -31.2%. It fell as low as -49% in December.
It remains unclear if the Securities and Exchange Commission will approve a spot Bitcoin ETF, but the race is now on as a new wave of filings has followed BlackRock’s.
WisdomTree, for the third time, filed with the SEC to create a spot Bitcoin ETF, just hours later Invesco renewed its application for a similar product.
On June 25, ETF Store President Nate Geraci tweeted his list of ETF issuers that he “would keep an eye on” as he believes they will file or refile for a spot Bitcoin ETF based on past filings. Geraci named First Trust, VanEck, Global X, Fidelity, and what he called the “dark horse,” Schwab.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Whales reveal their hand as they accumulate Optimism’s OP token in millions
Optimism price shows some interesting developments on the three-day chart. The buy signal generated by the Wave Trend indicator, combined with the MRI’s second buy signal that spawned on June 9, suggests that OP could be due for a high timeframe trend reversal.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE edges closer to 20% breakout
Dogecoin price has shown clear signs of struggle over the past few weeks. Every attempt to breach higher was met with stiff resistance that resulted in a prolonged downtrend. But as DOGE tightens into a range, investors are waiting for a bullish breakout.
AVAX price to crash 11% as sell signals multiply
Avalanche (AVAX) price continues to produce higher highs, but the momentum indicators do not agree with it. The recent ascent seems to be built on the false footing and could trigger a steep correction for Avalanche enthusiasts.
Arbitrum Price Forecast: ARB likely to crash 11% next week
Arbitrum price seems to be exhausted after a recent recovery rally, hinting at a potential correction. The pullback could allow ARB bulls to take a breather while short-term investors book profits.
Bitcoin: Will BTC take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. With rising Bitcoin dominance, altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.