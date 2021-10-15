Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Overview: The current trend up is looking toppy.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: iii) of 3 of (5).
Trading Levels Bitcoin:Major TradingLevel TL5| 50,000 and Minor Group 1 is 51|532|53k Mid-point 55k.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Expecting a dip at the 55k area to test lower starting with 53k.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Bitcoin's Elliott Wave.
11:32 Ethereum prediction.
15:00 Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
Trading Tip:
"Trading is not for the dabblers, the dreamers, or the desperate. It requires, above all, one steadfast trait of dedication. So if you are going to trade, trade like you mean it".
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
