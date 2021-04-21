Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave.
Overview: ABC as Wave (4) an Intermediate degree Elliott Wave structure down towards 40 - 45k.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave c) of B of (4).
Trading Levels: Resistance Medium Level ML65|65,000 with second resistance at 60,000 the 61.8% and with support at the Major level TL5|50,000.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: neutral.
