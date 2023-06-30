Elliott Wave Analysis TradingLounge 4H Chart, 29 June 2023, Bitcoin/U.S.dollar(BTCUSD). BTCUSD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis. Function: Counter Trend. Mode: Corrective. Structure: Zigzag. Position: Wave C. Direction Next higher Degrees: wave (2) of Motive. Details: Retracement of wave ((2)) usually .50 or .618 x Length wave ((1)). Wave Cancel invalid level: 24770.53. Bitcoin/U.S.dollar(BTCUSD)Trading Strategy: Bitcoin is likely to end Wave ((2)) at the level of 24770.53, which is enough to reverse Wave((2)) in line with a retest of the MA200 line. This makes us expect a five-wave movement. to support this idea And it could be the start of a new uptrend. Bitcoin/U.S.dollar(BTCUSD)Technical Indicators: The price is above the MA200 indicating an Uptrend, Wave Oscillator has a Bearish momentum.

Elliott Wave Analysis TradingLounge Daily Chart, 29 June 2023, Bitcoin/U.S.dollar(BTCUSD). BTCUSD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis. Function: Reactionary(Counter Trend). Mode: Corrective. Structure: Double Corrective. Position: Wave(Y). Direction Next higher Degrees: wave ((2)) of Motive. Details: Wave ((2)) is likely to end at the level of 24770.53 A five-wave rise from this point will support this idea. Wave Cancel invalid level: 24770.53. Bitcoin/U.S.dollar (BTCUSD) Trading Strategy: Bitcoin is likely to end Wave ((2)) at the 24770.53 level, which is enough to reverse Wave((2)) in line with a healthy rebound from the MA200 level, giving us a five-wave movement. to support this idea And it could be the start of a new uptrend. Bitcoin/U.S.dollar (BTCUSD) Technical Indicators: The price is above the MA200 indicating an Uptrend, Wave Oscillator has a Bullish momentum. Source: tradinglounge com TradingLounge Analyst: Kittiampon Somboonsod, CEWA.

As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.

Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.

The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.