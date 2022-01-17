Bitcoin Elliott Wave analysis
The move down from the BTC high close to 69,000 is counted as an Impulse wave (five waves) that’s not quite completed, but very close, another small dip below 40,000 would see this impulse leg completed.
What’s next?
Well after an Elliott Wave Impulse wave, comes the counter trend, the abc corrective rally a 5-3-5 Zigzag Elliott wave structure, that can retrace 61.8% of the Impulse wave down from the high.
