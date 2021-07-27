Bitcoin (BTC) had a sharp 10% pullback after approaching the $40,000 resistance level on Monday. The cryptocurrency is holding initial support above $36,000 at press time and is up about 25% over the past week.
Lower support is seen around $34,000 which could stabilize the current pullback.
Bitcoin four-hour price chart shows short-term support and resistance levels with RSI.
Source: TradingView
-
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart reached extreme overbought levels over the weekend as bitcoin rallied. Overbought conditions typically precede price declines as buyers take profits.
-
The RSI on the daily chart is approaching overbought levels, which could limit bitcoin’s upside beyond $40,000 resistance.
-
Although the intermediate-term downtrend is improving, bitcoin remains in a consolidation phase between $30,000 and $40,000, which suggests buyers and sellers are in a stalemate despite occasional rallies and selloffs.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE to retest critical support before overcoming doubt
Dogecoin price has formed an uptrend since July 21, breaking out from a downward trapped DOGE for nearly a month. The canine-themed cryptocurrency rec
Chainlink VRF integration improves as LINK price eyes 30% upswing
Chainlink price has seen an impressive run-up over the past week, but it has been able to breach through a crucial supply barrier. The recent pullback stems from an inability to slice through the said resistance zone.
Goldman Sachs files for new DeFi ETF with SEC that tracks only major stocks
Goldman Sachs has filed an application with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) for a new decentralized finance and blockchain-based exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Zilliqa to Ethereum bridge delayed but ZIL price eyes retest of $0.086
Zilliqa price is currently approaching a crucial support level that could trigger a bounce, leading to a new uptrend. However, there are chances of this barrier failing under increased selling pressure. Therefore, investors need to keep a close eye on the bounce.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.