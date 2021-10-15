Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SEC tweet ignites speculation of impending Bitcoin ETF approval
The US SEC has recently tweeted to ask investors to assess the risks and rewards of investing in a fund that is tied to Bitcoin futures contracts. The post sparked speculation in the crypto community that the regulator is ready to approve a Bitcoin ETF.
Coinbase urges US regulators to create new unified system for crypto regulations
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has suggested that US regulators should create a new regulatory framework around digital assets. The firm argues that current regulations were built around financial institutions and concepts that do not apply to the new asset class.
Uniswap price coiled and ready to spring to $57
Uniswap price could be nearing the end of its painful and choppy price action. With the broader market continuing to accelerate higher, Uniswap will be a beneficiary of that movement and is likely to begin a rally towards new all-time highs.
XRP price will catch up with Bitcoin and Ethereum to make a new all-time high at $5
For XRP price levels in the future, the same approach can be taken with time. For time cycle analysis, most of the analysis comes from Gann's work in major and minor time cycles and his use of astronomical cycles.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.