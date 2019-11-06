Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD vulnerabilities point to the downside given narrowing price behavior
- Bitcoin Cash price is nursing losses of over 3.5% towards the latter part of Tuesday's session.
- BCH/USD daily price action is narrowing, the range high $405, the low at $360.
- Price action has been stuck within consolidation mode since the key ascending trend line of support was breached.
Spot rate: 380.33
Relative change: +3.55%
High: 398.04
Low: 378.85
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
- A bearish penannt formation can be eyed via the 60-minute chart view or a triangular structure.
BCH/USD daily chart
- A narrowing is observed for BCH/USD daily price action, as seen for the past seven sessions.
