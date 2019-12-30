Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD troubling big barrier at $215

- Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the red, with losses of 2.55% in the second half of the session.
- BCH/USD vulnerable to further downside risks as price retests breached bearish pennant.
- Near-term price rallies remain subject to being sold by market bears.
BCH/USD daily chart
Price action is retesting a breached bearish pennant structure, at present finding difficult to break down.
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
The price is getting sucked back within a breached 60-minute range, with the $200 mark at risk of another retest.
Spot rate: 206.84
Relative change: -2.60%
High: 214.70
Low: 205.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin liquidations neared $20 Billion on BitMEX; BTC/USD unaffected by the news
Bitcoin has been gaining ground during the weekend. The first digital coin tested area above $7,500 and retreated to $7,280 by the time of writing.
The TRON Foundation to release 33 billion TRX on January 1
TRON Foundation plans to unlock 33 billion TRX tokens on January 1, 2020, according to the announcement made on Twitter.
Crypto Today: Altcoins attempt a recovery ahead of the New Year
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,359 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis). The coin has been locked in a tight range during early Asian hours on Monday.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD switched to the recovery mode
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has gained 1.3% in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $43.53 amid low trading volumes
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.