Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD on course of charting five straight bearish days

Cryptos |
  • BCH/USD has gone down from $291.90 to $290.80 so far today.
  • The RSI indicator in the four-hour chart has dipped into the oversold zone.

BCH/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

BCH/USD has had a bearish start to the day as the price went down from $291.90 to $290.80. Bitcoin Cash is on course of having five straight bearish days, wherein the price fell from $323.90 to $290.80. The daily price is trending below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) has reversed from bullish to bearish.

BCH/USD four-hour chart

fxsoriginal

The four-hour BCH/USD was trending above the red Ichimoku cloud. The second-last session was so bearish that the price plunged from $303.67 to $292, and going below the red cloud in the process. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator has dipped down into the oversold zone. 

BCH/USD hourly chart

fxsoriginal

The hourly BCH/USD chart is currently trending in a downward wedge formation and below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Elliott Oscillator has had eight straight bearish days. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is expanding, indicating increasing market volatility.

Key Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 290.7194
Today Daily Change -1.2728
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 291.9922
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 304.7814
Daily SMA50 309.2202
Daily SMA100 340.7367
Daily SMA200 316.5482
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 307.7279
Previous Daily Low 290.2226
Previous Weekly High 333.7339
Previous Weekly Low 300.0488
Previous Monthly High 358.4945
Previous Monthly Low 267.0256
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 296.9096
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 301.0409
Daily Pivot Point S1 285.5672
Daily Pivot Point S2 279.1422
Daily Pivot Point S3 268.0619
Daily Pivot Point R1 303.0725
Daily Pivot Point R2 314.1529
Daily Pivot Point R3 320.5779

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

