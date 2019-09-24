Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD on course of charting five straight bearish days

BCH/USD has gone down from $291.90 to $290.80 so far today.

The RSI indicator in the four-hour chart has dipped into the oversold zone.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD has had a bearish start to the day as the price went down from $291.90 to $290.80. Bitcoin Cash is on course of having five straight bearish days, wherein the price fell from $323.90 to $290.80. The daily price is trending below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) has reversed from bullish to bearish.

BCH/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour BCH/USD was trending above the red Ichimoku cloud. The second-last session was so bearish that the price plunged from $303.67 to $292, and going below the red cloud in the process. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator has dipped down into the oversold zone.

BCH/USD hourly chart

The hourly BCH/USD chart is currently trending in a downward wedge formation and below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Elliott Oscillator has had eight straight bearish days. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is expanding, indicating increasing market volatility.

Key Levels

BCH/USD Overview Today last price 290.7194 Today Daily Change -1.2728 Today Daily Change % -0.44 Today daily open 291.9922 Trends Daily SMA20 304.7814 Daily SMA50 309.2202 Daily SMA100 340.7367 Daily SMA200 316.5482 Levels Previous Daily High 307.7279 Previous Daily Low 290.2226 Previous Weekly High 333.7339 Previous Weekly Low 300.0488 Previous Monthly High 358.4945 Previous Monthly Low 267.0256 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 296.9096 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 301.0409 Daily Pivot Point S1 285.5672 Daily Pivot Point S2 279.1422 Daily Pivot Point S3 268.0619 Daily Pivot Point R1 303.0725 Daily Pivot Point R2 314.1529 Daily Pivot Point R3 320.5779



