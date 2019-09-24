Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD on course of charting five straight bearish days

- BCH/USD has gone down from $291.90 to $290.80 so far today.
- The RSI indicator in the four-hour chart has dipped into the oversold zone.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD has had a bearish start to the day as the price went down from $291.90 to $290.80. Bitcoin Cash is on course of having five straight bearish days, wherein the price fell from $323.90 to $290.80. The daily price is trending below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) has reversed from bullish to bearish.
BCH/USD four-hour chart
The four-hour BCH/USD was trending above the red Ichimoku cloud. The second-last session was so bearish that the price plunged from $303.67 to $292, and going below the red cloud in the process. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator has dipped down into the oversold zone.
BCH/USD hourly chart
The hourly BCH/USD chart is currently trending in a downward wedge formation and below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Elliott Oscillator has had eight straight bearish days. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is expanding, indicating increasing market volatility.
Key Levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|290.7194
|Today Daily Change
|-1.2728
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|291.9922
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|304.7814
|Daily SMA50
|309.2202
|Daily SMA100
|340.7367
|Daily SMA200
|316.5482
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|307.7279
|Previous Daily Low
|290.2226
|Previous Weekly High
|333.7339
|Previous Weekly Low
|300.0488
|Previous Monthly High
|358.4945
|Previous Monthly Low
|267.0256
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|296.9096
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|301.0409
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|285.5672
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|279.1422
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|268.0619
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|303.0725
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|314.1529
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|320.5779
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
