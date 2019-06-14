Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD narrowing subject to an explosive breakout
- Bitcoin Cash price on Friday is trading marginally in the green, up some 0.2%.
- BCH/USD price action continues to move within a bullish penannt via the daily view.
- The next major likely region of interest for the bulls upon renewed momentum would be $500.
Spot rate: 412.79
Relative change: +0.20%
High: 417.85
Low: 405.70.
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
- A supply zone running within the $420 area has capped the bulls with further upside via the 60-minute.
BCH/USD daily chart
- BCH/USD is moving within a bullish pennant structure, this has been the case since early May.
