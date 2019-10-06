Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD bulls struggling to break back above breached key support

Ken Chigbo
  • Bitcoin price on Monday is holding big gains of around 3% in the latter part of the session. 
  • BCH/USD bulls are struggling to break back above a breached trend line of prior support. 
  • Price action over the five sessions has been moving within a very narrowing range-block formation. 

 

Spot rate:                 392.29

Relative change:      +2.90%

High:                        400.69

Low:                         373.78

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 392.1698
Today Daily Change 11.6305
Today Daily Change % 3.06
Today daily open 380.5393
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 413.9464
Daily SMA50 350.7495
Daily SMA100 275.7434
Daily SMA200 209.3957
Levels
Previous Daily High 397.8898
Previous Daily Low 371.0357
Previous Weekly High 452.1883
Previous Weekly Low 362.9877
Previous Monthly High 483.1092
Previous Monthly Low 261.4551
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 381.294
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 387.6315
Daily Pivot Point S1 368.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 356.3008
Daily Pivot Point S3 341.5659
Daily Pivot Point R1 395.2741
Daily Pivot Point R2 410.009
Daily Pivot Point R3 422.1282

 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

  • 60-minute range formation can be seen containing price action, capping further upside potential. 

 

BCH/USD daily chart

  • Price action via the daily chart view is stuck moving within consolidation mode, moving within a narrowing range-block. 

