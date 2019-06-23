Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD bulls are struggling to break down $500
- Bitcoin Cash price on Monday in the second half of the session is nursing losses of 0.25%.
- BCH/USD bears have managed to regain control for now, after a decent push higher over the weekend.
- There is a chunky amount of supply seen heading into the psychological $500 price territory.
Spot rate: 472.77
Relative change: -0.25%
High: 476.84
Low: 458.96
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
- There is the prospect of further upside pressure, as price moves within a bullish penannt structure via the 60-minute chart view.
BCH/USD daily chart
- BCH/USD is having some difficulty breaking down the big $500 price mark, losing ground following the rejection.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.