Bitcoin Cash Price Update: BCH/USD hunt for formidable support kicks off

- Bitcoin Cash transactions set to launch on over 13,000 Mecon Cash ATM’s in South Korea.
- Bitcoin Cash is likely to embrace a sideways trading trend above $330 but the support at $300 is still in grave danger.
Bitcoin Cash is in the middle of a tactical retreat from the recent high at $403. Reversal towards $400 have become untenable, however, the bulls are careful not lose imbalance and find BCH under the key $300 level.
The trading activities on Sunday had he bulls strongly back into action. BCH spiked above $360 but hit a snag at $364. The resistance at $370 was left untested. Instead, the price entered into a reversal phase that has seen Bitcoin Cash test the support at $330.
Bitcoin Cash support on Mecon Cash’s M.Pay platform
Bitcoin.com has partnered with Mecon Cash. The collaboration over 13,000 ATMs in South Korea support BCH withdrawal in the form of the local currency, won. The support is to ensure that the users of Mecon Cash are able to transact BCH urgently and even in small amounts in all places that have no access to peer-to-peer electronic cash systems. A statement by the chairman of Mecon Cash, Jo Joe Do states:
Through our partnership with Bitcoin.com, we will grow the presence of Bitcoin Cash throughout the Korean market starting with the ATM withdrawal services. We have huge applications coming up where the close collaboration between Mecon Cash and Bitcoin.com will see positive synergies in the upcoming future not only in the Korean market but also the global market.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin Cash is trading at $331. The support at $330 is still intact, although bearish pressure is mounting. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is still largely bullish and could be the reason why BCH is able to sustain the price above $330 and $300. Looking at the RSI’s sideways movement at 70, BCH is likely to take on a ranging trend, preferably above $330. However, the support at $330 is still in the line of danger.
BCH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls lick wounds after a sharp sell-off
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $8,653 (-4.6% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has been moving within a strong bearish in recent 24 hours amid decreasing volatility.
XRP/USD suffers rejection at $0.25, where to next?
Ripple embarked on a journey to break barriers over the weekend to the extent of testing the $0.25 critical resistance zone. Lack of enough buying power coupled with increased selling pressure ...
DASH/USD drops 30% from 2020 peak as bulls lose their mojo
Dash was among the biggest gainers in the January 2020 bull-run. From the December low around $38, the price spiked remarkably, breaking numerous barriers.
ETH/USD bears swing back in action
Ethereum is wallowing in increased selling activity following the rejection from the weekend high close to $180. The price is back in the $160 range and trading at $165. Ether has shed off a subtle 0.90% of its value on Monday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally
This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...