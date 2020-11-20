Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH prepares for 21% upswing if consolidation breaks

- Bitcoin Cash bulls are looking forward to an impressive price action above a symmetrical triangle pattern.
- BCH/USD must break out of the ongoing consolidation to sustain the uptrend illustrated by the IOMAP model.
Bitcoin Cash has recovered considerably from the downswing experienced after the $339 peak achieved in August. At the time of writing, BCH looks towards a potential breakout to $320 or a breakdown that would erase the gains made to $193.
Bitcoin Cash bullish outlook gaining traction
BCH is trading at $259 while holding at the apex of a symmetrical triangle pattern. This pattern is typical in technical analysis and is created by drawing a line to connect a series of lower highs and another trendline connecting higher lows. It represents a period of consolidation ahead of a breakout or a breakdown.
In this case, a breakout would elevate Bitcoin Cash to a price target of $320. An ongoing bullish momentum suggests that a break above the upper trendline is the most probable. Besides, the Relative Strength Index reinforces the bullish outlook after crossing above the midline.
BCH/USD daily chart
The same daily chart shows Bitcoin Cash trading above all the three Simple Moving Averages; the 50 SMA, 100 SMA, and 200 SMA. The price action above these crucial levels doubles down on the growing bullish grip.
On the other hand, closing the day above $260 might call for more buy orders in readiness for a run-up to $320. Note that delay in recovery may occur at various supply zones, including $270, $280, and $300.
BCH/USD daily chart
IntoTheBlock’s IOMAP model brings to light the ongoing consolidation, especially with the price trading between a massive resistance area and support zone. On the upside, roughly 153,000 addresses are holding approximately 894,000 BCH between $260 and $266.
The supply in this zone could absorb some of the buying pressure. However, if it is flipped into support, a spike might occur towards $300.
On the downside, the immense support holds the ground from $243 to $250. Here, around 111,000 addresses previously purchased, roughly 1.3 million BCH. It is doubtful that the token will slice through this support in the coming sessions to invalidate the uptrend.
Bitcoin Cash IOMAP chart
It is worth mentioning that if Bitcoin Cash closed the day under $260, the breakout to $320 would be jeopardized. Trading below the symmetrical triangle pattern might trigger massive sell orders with enough volume to push BCH under $200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA regains crucial support but its network activity raises red flags
Cardano (ADA), the 10th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.4 billion, has been doing well recently. The coin has gained over 3% in the recent 24 hours and managed to settle above a critical support area.
Yearn.Finance holders are ready to dump their tokens en masse
Yearn.Finance (YFI) has been one of the biggest gainers in the last days. The popular DeFi-token gained over 180% in less than two weeks and jumped to the 29th position in the global cryptocurrency market rating.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC is ready for a downside correction after 30% growth
LTC/USD hit the highest level since February 2020 at $83.91 during early Asian hours and retreated to $81 by the time of writing. Despite the downside correction, LTC has gained over 10% on a day-to-day basis and nearly 32% in the last seven days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.