Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH/USD bouncing back after plunging to $288

- Bitcoin Cash reverses from the support at $288, all eyes glued on $300.
- BCH/USD could hit $320 and $310 if the bulls build on a potential descending channel breakout.
Bitcoin Cash buyers are fighting with all they have to defend the price from falling further below $300. While the crypto opened the session at $303 losses have seen it refresh lower levels at $288.
Recovery appears to be underway with $300 being well within the reach of the bulls. BCH is exchange hands at $298 at the moment. After rising above the 200 SMA in the 4-hour range, a boost is expected to push the price above $300 in the short term.
Consequently, a potential breakout above the short term descending channel resistance would also propel BCH closer to $310. The real test, however, lies at this $310 seller congestion zone. If overcome, investors can tighten their seatbelts for another rocket-fast flight targeting $320 and $330 respectively.
All indicators including RSI and MACD currently point towards an improving technical picture. Besides the gap maintained by the 100 SMA above the 200 SMA suggests that buying pressure is still present. The RSI is trending upwards as the bulls grip the price even tighter. For now, the path of least resistance is upwards in anticipation of the grand move past $300.
BCH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD extends fall under $12,000 as $11,500 beckons unswervingly
Bitcoin price is pulling the entire market down with it following losses under $12,000. The failure to hold above the expected support at $12,200 must-have encouraged more sellers to join the market and push for revenge.
XRP/USD double-top pattern spotted as Ripple plummets under $0.30
Ripple had reclaimed the ground above $0.30 on Monday this week. The impressive price action even tested the resistance XRP had hit in the first week of August at $0.3250.
BCH/USD bouncing back after plunging to $288
Bitcoin Cash buyers are fighting with all they have to defend the price from falling further below $300. While the crypto opened the session at $303 losses have seen it refresh lower levels at $288.
TRX/USD summersaults from $0.03, downside eyes $0.025
Tron is in the middle of a dire retreat following massive gains that explored levels above $0.30. A monthly high was traded at $0.0325 before the bears pushed bulls out of the cockpit.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.