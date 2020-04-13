Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH/USD bears are regaining control

- Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the red, with losses of 5.45% in the second half of the session.
- BCH/USD bulls failed to break down critical supply at the range of $275-280.
- The next major area of support should now be noted at the psychological $200 mark.
BCH/USD weekly chart
A deadly evening star formation can be observed via the weekly chart view, suggesting a change in trend.
BCH/USD daily chart
The price has broken out to the downside from a bearish flag structure, leaving the door open to greater moves south.
Spot rate: 220.97
Relative change: -5.45%
High: 233.56
Low: 215.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD recovery is hopeless as long as daily SMA50 stays intact
Bitcoin network saw its biggest transaction on history on April 10. The cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex transacted 161,500 Bitcoin (BTC) to the tune of $1.1 billion for a tiny fee of $0.68.
BCH/USD bulls strongly defend the 23.6% Fibo support
Bitcoin Cash is in the red on Easter Monday after sellers cut short last week’s momentum towards $300. A new April high was established at $281 and unfortunately marked the end of the halving rally.
Bitfinex users are buying ETH, the rest are selling
At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $153.00, down 2.5% on a day-to-day basis and 3.5% since the beginning Monday. The second-largest coin with the current market value of $16.9 billion has recovered from the intraday low of $149.84.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD breaks below upside trendline
Ripple is the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.3 billion. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1840.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.