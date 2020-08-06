Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD stalls under $300 as consolidation takes precedence

- Bitcoin Cash price action remains limited under $300 amid consolidation.
- Potential for gains eyeing $300 depends on price action on breaking descending trendline resistance.
Bitcoin Cash recently broke above the resistance at $250 which gave the price a boost past $300. A five-months high was traded at $340, marking the end of the rally commenced mid-July. BCH/USD retreated under $300 dealing on being dealt a blow by the descending trendline resistance.
Support was, however, confirmed at $250 with the price immediately bouncing towards $300. The barrier at $300 has proved impenetrable with Bitcoin Cash bulls forced to seek refuge above the 200-day SMA ($273.68). It has become an uphill task to build gains above $300. The struggle is emphasized with the 200-day SMA maintaining the gap above the 50-day SMA.
Other technical indicators currently highlight a possible sideways trend taking over. The RSI is holding the position above 60. Its horizontal motion hints that gains will continue to be limited in favor of consolidation.
A study of the MACD reinforces the sideways price action as it levels at 20. There is a minor bullish divergence that hints that buying pressure is present but only enough to keep BCH pivotal at $290. Glancing upwards, there is potential for more gains erupting above the descending trendline resistance; such a breakout could easily extend above $300.
BCH/USD price chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD withdraws from the $11,800 level
BTC/USD faced bearish correction following a heavily bullish Wednesday. The price has dropped a bit from $11,755.34 to $11,750.65. As per the daily confluence detector, there is one strong resistance and support level at $12,225 ...
IOTA named the key innovator of the European Research program
IOTA is the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $842 million. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Thursday and lost 1.4% in the recent 24 hours.
BCH/USD stalls under $300 as consolidation takes precedence
Bitcoin Cash recently broke above the resistance at $250 which gave the price a boost past $300. A five-months high was traded at $340, marking the end of the rally commenced mid-July.
XRP/USD building gains above $0.30
After rising to $0.3278 on August 2, Ripple embarked on a gain-trimming exercise to the extent of refreshing lower levels at $0.24. Although there were several recovery missions, none made it above $0.32.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fasten your seatbelts, next stop is $12,000
Bitcoin has had its best week since mid-2019. The first digital currency gained over 18% in a single week and hit the new highest level of 2020. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,358 and the upside momentum is gaining traction as Bitcoin bulls are pushing at the upper line of the weekly Bollinger Band.