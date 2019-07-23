Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD hits oversold levels as reversal impends

- The ability to correct higher will depend on BCH/USD capacity to defend $300 key support.
- The full stochastic oscillator shows that Bitcoin Cash has been oversold.
Bitcoin Cash is trying hard to stay above $300 on Tuesday. The 4-h hour chart shows a continued downtrend from the high recently hit at $340. With the cryptocurrency market being bearish on Tuesday the ability to correct higher will depend on BCH/USD capacity to defend $300 and reverse above the descending trendline as observed on the chart.
At press time, the price is below the three moving averages: the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA), the 100 SMA and the 21 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Volatility is relatively low at the moment despite the price having a bearish bias. BCH/USD trading at $302 after correcting lower 2.4% on the day.
The full stochastic oscillator shows that Bitcoin Cash has been oversold and is getting ready for a bounce. Besides, the upward divergence indicates that the bears are exhausted and if the bulls find an entry position, we could see the price correct further above $300 key support.
Correction above the descending trendline is key for more correction upwards. It also essential that the price jumps above the moving averages as a key indicator of a bullish market. In the meantime, defending $300 support is key to the next move towards $320 critical hurdle.
BCH/USD 4-h chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
